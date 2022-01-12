SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPNT opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

