Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 35,900 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.35% of Crocs worth $29,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Crocs by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,708. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.56.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

