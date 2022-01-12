Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $26.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,276 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 88,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $63.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

