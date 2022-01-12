Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $41.68 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 404,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

