Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,668 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

APD traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $298.71. 1,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

