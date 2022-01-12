SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

