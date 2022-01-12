SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.72

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as low as $7.52. SL Industries shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 2,651,109 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. upgraded SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SL Industries stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

