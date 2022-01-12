SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. SMART Global has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SMART Global shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.