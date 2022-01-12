Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 897.5% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 71.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

