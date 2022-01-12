Smoothy (SMTY) Price Reaches $0.0877 on Top Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $446,287.57 and $348,290.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00062531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.83 or 0.07675209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.44 or 1.00073395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00069402 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.