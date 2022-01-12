Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 182112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Specifically, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, South State Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.