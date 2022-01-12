Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.02.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,211,045 shares of company stock valued at $768,984,798 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

