Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.41

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.41 ($31.15) and traded as high as €33.22 ($37.74). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €33.20 ($37.73), with a volume of 3,868,559 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLE shares. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.58 ($33.61).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.47.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.