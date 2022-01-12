Solo Brands Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Solo Brands in a report released on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Solo Brands stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

