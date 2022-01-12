Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.79. Solo Brands shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4,276 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

