Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.79. Solo Brands shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4,276 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.
In related news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
