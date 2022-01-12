SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $49.23 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00118533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

