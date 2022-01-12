SOMESING Market Capitalization Reaches $152.38 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $152.38 million and $9.26 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

