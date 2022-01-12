SONO (SONO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, SONO has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $1,827.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.08 or 1.00010612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00327437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.00451807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00137459 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007503 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About SONO

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.