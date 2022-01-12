Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,265. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.43 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.