South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.71 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

