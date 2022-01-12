South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NVR were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NVR by 20.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 109.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,567.49 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,936.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,519.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,200.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

