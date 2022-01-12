South Dakota Investment Council Sells 28,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

F opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

