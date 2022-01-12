South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:JXN opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

