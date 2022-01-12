SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

