SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.76

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 4569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

