SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Reduced by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16,611.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 139,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,065. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.