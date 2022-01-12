SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,486 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

