SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $511.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.73 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

