Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$14.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

