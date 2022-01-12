Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

