Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

CXM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,029. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,193 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $20,464,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

