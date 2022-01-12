Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.08.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. Square has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

