SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Given New 1,700.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 1,600.00 to 1,700.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTC:SSEZF opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

