SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSEZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.31 on Friday. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

