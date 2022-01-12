SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSPG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 350.38 ($4.76).

SSPG opened at GBX 265.90 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.43).

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,997.56). Insiders purchased 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,412 over the last quarter.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

