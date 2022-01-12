SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 134,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 909,367 shares.The stock last traded at $16.39 and had previously closed at $16.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,266,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

