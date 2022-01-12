Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MNTS opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Stable Road Acquisition has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

In other Stable Road Acquisition news, CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $219,054.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $580,870.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,274 in the last 90 days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

