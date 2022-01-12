STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) Stock Price Down 4%

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.24 and last traded at $110.42. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival.

