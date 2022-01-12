STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $119.76 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 104,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

