State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Middleby worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 275.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Middleby stock opened at $194.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

