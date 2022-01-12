State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.79 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Annaly Capital Management worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

