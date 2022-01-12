State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.08 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in News by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 477,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 7.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

News stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.