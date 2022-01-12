State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

JLL stock opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.