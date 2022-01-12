State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.87.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.