State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

ATO opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

