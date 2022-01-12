State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Sealed Air worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

