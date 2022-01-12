State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,557,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 688,600 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.9% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,676,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.88. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

