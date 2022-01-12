State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $128,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after buying an additional 208,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,398. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

