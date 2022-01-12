State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.23% of Nordson worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

NDSN stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $241.84. 2,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,015. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

