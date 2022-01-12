State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $610.44 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,500 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.29% of PepsiCo worth $610,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.77. 133,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

